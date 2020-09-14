Global  
 

What to expect from Apple event Tuesday: Will we see more than iPad and Watch updates?

Monday, 14 September 2020
Apple is expected to announce iPhone and Mac computer updates at an event in October. The focus of Apple's September event is iPad and Apple Watch.
