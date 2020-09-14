|
What to expect from Apple event Tuesday: Will we see more than iPad and Watch updates?
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Apple is expected to announce iPhone and Mac computer updates at an event in October. The focus of Apple's September event is iPad and Apple Watch.
