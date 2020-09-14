Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It's going to get tougher': WHO warns Europe will see a rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November

SBS Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The continent has experienced a surge of cases in recent weeks, although the number of deaths has remained relatively stable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy' 02:50

 An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition is really upset as Instead of the Question Hour, only written questions and answers will be allowed....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by 13 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by 13

The Government said 41,527 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 13 on the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 41,514 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 41,514

The Government said 41,514 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 10 on the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 41,504 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 41,504

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million,according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The Government said41,499 people had died in the UK within 28 days of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this