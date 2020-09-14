|
Tropical Storm Sally: United, Delta, American, Southwest issue flight waivers amid threat of hurricane
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Airlines including United, Delta and Southwest have posted flight waivers for travelers concerned about flying amid threat of Tropical Storm Sally.
|
|
