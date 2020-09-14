Tropical Storm Sally: United, Delta, American, Southwest issue flight waivers amid threat of hurricane

TSA Reports Highest Traveler Numbers Since March



TSA on Monday reported that 831,789 travelers passed through its checkpoints on Sunday. This is the highest number since March 17th, just before the US explosion of coronavirus. In addition, traveler traffic has consistently increased over the last two weeks, reports Business Insider. Shares of major airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines surged Monday. Still, total traffic through TSA checkpoints is down roughly 70% from a year ago.

