Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Sally: United, Delta, American, Southwest issue flight waivers amid threat of hurricane

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Airlines including United, Delta and Southwest have posted flight waivers for travelers concerned about flying amid threat of Tropical Storm Sally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Southwest Airlines Airline of the United States

Mother, 2-year-old escorted from Southwest Airlines flight because of mask policy

 A Chicago woman said she was humiliated when she and her 2-year-old son were escorted from their flight Saturday because her child was having a snack.
USATODAY.com
Southwest, American say no mask, no flying [Video]

Southwest, American say no mask, no flying

Two U.S. airlines announced Wednesday passengers without a mask - won't be allowed to fly. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Delta Air Lines Airline in the United States

Delta To Furlough Nearly 2,000 Pilots In October [Video]

Delta To Furlough Nearly 2,000 Pilots In October

Delta To Furlough Nearly 2,000 Pilots In October

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
TSA Reports Highest Traveler Numbers Since March [Video]

TSA Reports Highest Traveler Numbers Since March

TSA on Monday reported that 831,789 travelers passed through its checkpoints on Sunday. This is the highest number since March 17th, just before the US explosion of coronavirus. In addition, traveler traffic has consistently increased over the last two weeks, reports Business Insider. Shares of major airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines surged Monday. Still, total traffic through TSA checkpoints is down roughly 70% from a year ago.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

United Airlines Airline in the United States

Transcript: Scott Kirby on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby that aired Sunday, September 13, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

United Airlines accused of favoring young, white, blond attendants for NFL, MLB flights

 United Airlines is accused in a lawsuit of staffing NFL flights with attendants who are "young, white, female and predominately blond/blue-eyed."
USATODAY.com

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says 16,000 layoffs coming without more federal aid

 Scott Kirby says the coronavirus crisis is "lasting longer and is deeper than most expected."
CBS News

Family claims mechanics' error caused death of woman hit by propeller at Newark Airport

 A fatal error by United Airlines mechanics led to the death of a New Jersey woman who walked into a spinning propeller blade, the lawsuit claims.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Teddy becomes 4th active named storm in Atlantic basin [Video]

Tropical Storm Teddy becomes 4th active named storm in Atlantic basin

Teddy is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:50Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Sally [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Sally

Meteorologist Dave Warren has the latest on Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to become a hurricane on Monday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:28Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Sally 9-13-20 8AM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Sally 9-13-20 8AM

Meteorologist Jennifer Correa shares the latest on Tropical Storm Sally.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:04Published

Tweets about this