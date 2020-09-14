Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shooting suspect at large; $100K reward offered for information related to LA deputy ambush

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Officials have offered a $100K reward for information leading to an arrest after a gunman shot two LA sheriff's deputies in a weekend ambush.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Manhunt underway for shooter after 2 deputies ambushed in Los Angeles

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed frustration over the shooting of two deputies, citing a national wave of anti-police sentiment.
 
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium [Video]

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium that will serve as home to Chargers and Rams

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

$5K Reward Offered For Information On Suspect Who Started Fires At Several Santa Monica Businesses [Video]

$5K Reward Offered For Information On Suspect Who Started Fires At Several Santa Monica Businesses

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information related to the arrest of a person responsible for starting fires at several businesses in Santa Monica.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden calls ambush of LA deputies 'unconscionable,' Trump floats death penalty if officers die

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the shooting of two sheriff's deputies in Los Angeles "unconscionable" while President Trump called for a "fast...
FOXNews.com

Shooting suspect at large; $100K reward offered for information related to LA deputy ambush

 Officials have offered a $100K reward for information leading to an arrest after a gunman shot two LA sheriff's deputies in a weekend ambush.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Biden Pushes Gun Control Call After Deputies Shot

 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden Sunday night called for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines Sunday after two Los Angeles County...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.comnewKerala.com

Tweets about this