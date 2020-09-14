|
David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
David Cameron said he had ‘misgivings’ over Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to break international law (Picture: Sky News) David Cameron has become the fifth former Prime Minister to criticise Boris Johnson’s plan to break international law by overriding the Brexit deal. Mr Johnson is facing a tough day in the Commons as MPs debate the controversial legislation, amid growing criticism that it would jeopardise the UK’s standing in the world. The PM is attempting to push through the Internal Market Bill, which ministers insist will ensure barrier-free trade across the UK after the Brexit transition period ends later this year. Several Tory grandees have spoken out against the plan,...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Cameron Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, British Conservative Party politician
Cameron: Breaking international law 'an absolute final resort'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Fifth UK ex-PM speaks out against post-Brexit billDavid Cameron says he has "misgivings" about the proposed law to override the withdrawal agreement.
BBC News
Cameron: Breaking an international treaty should be a 'final
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:45Published
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Reality Check: Is Trump a Stooge of Putin?Donald Trump’s unorthodox approach to the conduct of diplomatic relations has been a persistent thorn in the side of America’s national security..
WorldNews
Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit planLONDON (AP) — Two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday to urge lawmakers to..
WorldNews
Justice Secretary: I will resign if ministers break law in ‘unacceptable’ way
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans under mounting criticism from across the political spectrumBoris Johnson is facing mounting criticism over his legislation overriding his Brexit deal, as leaders from across the political spectrum attacked the threat to..
WorldNews
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Europe's week: Brexit brinkmanship and reviving the EU's fortunes
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 07:05Published
Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29Published
Brexit briefing: 108 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Premenstrual syndrome Emotional and physical symptoms that occur in the one to two weeks before a menstrual period.
Sky News British television news channel
Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament
'Tested positive in Delhi, negative in Jaipur': MP Hanuman Beniwal shares conflicting COVID-19 test reports on TwitterIn the wake of 17 Member of Parliament (MPs) testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rashtriya..
DNA
Parliament's Monsoon Session: 17 MPs test COVID-19 positive on Day 1; Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi among affectedRight on Day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid the..
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this