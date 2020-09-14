Global  
 

David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit planDavid Cameron said he had ‘misgivings’ over Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to break international law (Picture: Sky News) David Cameron has become the fifth former Prime Minister to criticise Boris Johnson’s plan to break international law by overriding the Brexit deal. Mr Johnson is facing a tough day in the Commons as MPs debate the controversial legislation, amid growing criticism that it would jeopardise the UK’s standing in the world. The PM is attempting to push through the Internal Market Bill, which ministers insist will ensure barrier-free trade across the UK after the Brexit transition period ends later this year. Several Tory grandees have spoken out against the plan,...
Cameron: Breaking international law 'an absolute final resort' [Video]

Cameron: Breaking international law 'an absolute final resort'

Tory former prime minister David Cameron said passing an Act of Parliament andthen going on to break an international treaty obligation "is the very, verylast thing you should contemplate", saying he had serious misgivings about theInternal Market Bill.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Fifth UK ex-PM speaks out against post-Brexit bill

 David Cameron says he has "misgivings" about the proposed law to override the withdrawal agreement.
BBC News
Cameron: Breaking an international treaty should be a 'final [Video]

Cameron: Breaking an international treaty should be a 'final

David Cameron has said breaking an international treaty obligation is the 'very, very last thing you should contemplate'. The former Prime Minister added that we need to keep the 'prize' of a deal with the EU in mind. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Reality Check: Is Trump a Stooge of Putin?

 Donald Trump’s unorthodox approach to the conduct of diplomatic relations has been a persistent thorn in the side of America’s national security..
WorldNews

Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan

 LONDON (AP) — Two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday to urge lawmakers to..
WorldNews
Justice Secretary: I will resign if ministers break law in ‘unacceptable’ way [Video]

Justice Secretary: I will resign if ministers break law in ‘unacceptable’ way

The Justice Secretary has said he will resign if the Government breaks the law“in a way that I find unacceptable” amid growing criticism of Boris Johnson’sBrexit plans.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans under mounting criticism from across the political spectrum

 Boris Johnson is facing mounting criticism over his legislation overriding his Brexit deal, as leaders from across the political spectrum attacked the threat to..
WorldNews

Europe's week: Brexit brinkmanship and reviving the EU's fortunes [Video]

Europe's week: Brexit brinkmanship and reviving the EU's fortunes

This week Brexit talks took a new direction after the UK's admission it would break international law. We also take a look Europe's lopsided economic recovery.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 07:05Published
Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence [Video]

Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence

Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are ‘failing basic test of competence’ with testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Brexit briefing: 108 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 108 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

'Tested positive in Delhi, negative in Jaipur': MP Hanuman Beniwal shares conflicting COVID-19 test reports on Twitter

 In the wake of 17 Member of Parliament (MPs) testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rashtriya..
DNA

Parliament's Monsoon Session: 17 MPs test COVID-19 positive on Day 1; Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi among affected

 Right on Day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid the..
DNA

