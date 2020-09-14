David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

said he had ‘misgivings’ over David Cameron said he had ‘misgivings’ over Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to break international law (Picture: Sky News ) David Cameron has become the fifth former Prime Minister to criticise Boris Johnson’s plan to break international law by overriding the Brexit deal. Mr Johnson is facing a tough day in the Commons as MPs debate the controversial legislation, amid growing criticism that it would jeopardise the UK’s standing in the world. The PM is attempting to push through the Internal Market Bill, which ministers insist will ensure barrier-free trade across the UK after the Brexit transition period ends later this year. Several Tory grandees have spoken out against the plan,... 👓 View full article

