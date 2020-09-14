Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never war

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never warJERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White House, billing it as an "historic breakthrough" in a region long known for its stubborn conflicts. But while the optics of Tuesday's event will evoke the groundbreaking agreements that ended decades of war between Israel and neighboring Egypt and Jordan, and that launched the peace process with the Palestinians, the reality is quite different. The United Arab Emirates will establish diplomatic relations with Israel, a fellow U.S. ally it has never gone to war with, formalizing ties that go back several years. The agreement cements an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

In Arab States’ Embrace, Israelis See a Reshaped Mideast

 Normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain raise hopes in Israel that it is finally gaining acceptance in its volatile neighborhood.
NYTimes.com
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace deal

 Shares US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe..
WorldNews

Trump hails Israel, Bahrain normalizing relations

 Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his..
USATODAY.com

Jerusalem Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions

Netanyahu announces second nationwide lockdown as cases surge in Israel

 Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases,..
WorldNews

Guess Who This Doggone Cutie Turned Into!

 Before this puppy loving princess was becoming an A-list actress and activist, she was just another doggone cutie growing up in Jerusalem, Israel. This ruff runt..
TMZ.com

Turkey: We call on Kosovo not to open an embassy in Jerusalem

 Turkey, the state of Kosovo, called not to open an embassy for their country in Jerusalem. This came, in a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, on..
WorldNews

Covid recovered patients volunteer in Israeli hospital

 A hospital in Jerusalem is recruiting recovered Covid-19 patients to visit people who would otherwise be in isolation.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Biden's economic agenda

 Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and currently a Biden campaign surrogate, joins "Squawk Box" to discuss the difference between Biden and..
WorldNews

As Trump bashes mail voting, GOP officials move ahead with plans

 GOP officials in several states are moving forward with preparations for increased mail-in voting.
CBS News

Trump ramps up attacks against mail-in voting

 The president continues to criticize the vote-by-mail process.
CBS News

States weigh vote-by-mail options amid Trump and GOP opposition

 In a joint effort, the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign have vowed to pour $20 million into voting-related fights nationwide, opposing..
CBS News

Trump targets ballot drop boxes in effort to discredit vote-by-mail

 The president's attempt to cast doubt on the security of ballot drop boxes comes as more states are embracing the devices.
CBS News

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family [Video]

Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family

Court gives Jewish settler three life sentences for murdering a Palestinian toddler and his parents in an arson attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:57Published
Israel imposes second national lockdown [Video]

Israel imposes second national lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:09Published
Israel to re-enter lockdown as new infections soar [Video]

Israel to re-enter lockdown as new infections soar

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published

Arabs Arabs Semitic people inhabiting the geographic and cultural region located primarily in Northern Africa and Western Asia

Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews
Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE [Video]

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE

CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the recent deal between the UAE and Israel. The aim is to celebrate a rare foreign-policy win and help bolster President Donald Trump's reelection efforts this November. The President's son-in-law also intends to pursue a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Drake Raps In Arabic In 'Only You Freestyle' [Video]

Drake Raps In Arabic In 'Only You Freestyle'

Drake and British rapper Headie One dropped "Only You Freestyle" earlier this week -- and, like all Drizzy's records, it immediately went viral. It started off simple enough, with Drake alluding to an Arab woman telling him that he has very Middle Eastern features: "Arabic ting told me that I look like Youssef, look like Hamza." But then the Grammy Award-winning artist started spitting rhymes in Arabic. "Habibti please! That basically translates to: "My love, please.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Gottlieb says health officials "failed" White House in early COVID response

 Gottlieb said the White House did not have the information they needed from federal health officials to make decisions.
CBS News

Painting the presidents

 A long-held, bipartisan White House tradition is to artfully preserve the occupants of the Oval Office – a unique and historic collection of portraiture
CBS News

Hail to the chiefs’ portraits

 The White House hosts a unique and historic collection of artwork: Portraits of the men who have held the highest office in the land. Portraitist John Howard..
CBS News

At U.S.A.I.D., Juggling Political Priorities and Pandemic Response

 Aggressive oversight of the aid agency by political appointees at the White House and the State Department has delayed humanitarian aid when the world needs it..
NYTimes.com

Egypt Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia

Ancient Mummified Human Remains Found In Egyptian well [Video]

Ancient Mummified Human Remains Found In Egyptian well

13 unopened coffins were found piled on top of each other in an Egyptian well nearly 40 feet (12 meters) deep. According to CNN, the coffins are so well preserved that the original detailed designs and colors are clearly visible. The coffins are thought to contain human mummies that have been sealed inside for more than 2,500 years. Archeologists made the discovery at Saqqara, an ancient site that lies about 20 miles south of Egypt's capital.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Ice-skating in Egypt's scorching heat, this hockey team eyes recognition [Video]

Ice-skating in Egypt's scorching heat, this hockey team eyes recognition

VIDEO SHOWS: MEMBERS OF AN EGYPTIAN ICE-HOCKEY TEAM PLAYING ON THE ICE / SOUNDBITES WITH PLAYER ABOUT ICE HOCKEY AS A SPORT IN EGYPT SENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: CAIRO, EGYPT (SEPTEMBER 4, 2020

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:23Published
How is nuclear energy preserving Egypt’s past & enhancing medicine's future? [Video]

How is nuclear energy preserving Egypt’s past & enhancing medicine's future?

The International Atomic Energy Agency was founded in 1957 with the goal of promoting the peaceful global use of nuclear energy.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:27Published
How is nuclear energy preserving Egypt’s past &amp; enhancing medicine's future? [Video]

How is nuclear energy preserving Egypt’s past &amp; enhancing medicine's future?

The International Atomic Energy Agency was founded in 1957 with the goal of promoting the peaceful global use of nuclear energy.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:26Published

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East

On UAE-funded estate, Gazans rage at Israel deal [Video]

On UAE-funded estate, Gazans rage at Israel deal

Abdel Rhaman Tloly lives on a housing estate gifted to Gaza by the late founder of the UAE. But after a deal to normalize relations with Israel, his admiration for the father has turned into anger at the son.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Bahrain recognises Israel: move comes a month after UAE-Israel deal [Video]

Bahrain recognises Israel: move comes a month after UAE-Israel deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:19Published

Related videos from verified sources

Police intervene as scuffles break out between Armenian and Azerbaijani groups in central London [Video]

Police intervene as scuffles break out between Armenian and Azerbaijani groups in central London

Armenian and Azerbaijani diaspora clashed in central London on July 28. Footage shows London's Met Police intervening as scuffles broke out between the groups during protests outside the BBC's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Merkel leads EU talks with China looking to ease tensions

 BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top European Union officials, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding talks Monday focused on trade,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

US pressurizing Arab countries into normalizing ties with Israel: Palestine
newKerala.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleEurasia Review

PCB boss: No India-Pakistan ties till relations are stable

 Discussions on resuming bilateral cricket exchanges between India and Pakistan cannot start between the boards unless political relations between the two...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this