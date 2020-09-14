Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never war

Drake Raps In Arabic In 'Only You Freestyle'



Drake and British rapper Headie One dropped "Only You Freestyle" earlier this week -- and, like all Drizzy's records, it immediately went viral. It started off simple enough, with Drake alluding to an Arab woman telling him that he has very Middle Eastern features: "Arabic ting told me that I look like Youssef, look like Hamza." But then the Grammy Award-winning artist started spitting rhymes in Arabic. "Habibti please! That basically translates to: "My love, please.

