|
Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never war
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White House, billing it as an "historic breakthrough" in a region long known for its stubborn conflicts. But while the optics of Tuesday's event will evoke the groundbreaking agreements that ended decades of war between Israel and neighboring Egypt and Jordan, and that launched the peace process with the Palestinians, the reality is quite different. The United Arab Emirates will establish diplomatic relations with Israel, a fellow U.S. ally it has never gone to war with, formalizing ties that go back several years. The agreement cements an...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
In Arab States’ Embrace, Israelis See a Reshaped MideastNormalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain raise hopes in Israel that it is finally gaining acceptance in its volatile neighborhood.
NYTimes.com
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace dealShares US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe..
WorldNews
Trump hails Israel, Bahrain normalizing relationsBahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his..
USATODAY.com
Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions
Netanyahu announces second nationwide lockdown as cases surge in IsraelJerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases,..
WorldNews
Guess Who This Doggone Cutie Turned Into!Before this puppy loving princess was becoming an A-list actress and activist, she was just another doggone cutie growing up in Jerusalem, Israel. This ruff runt..
TMZ.com
Turkey: We call on Kosovo not to open an embassy in JerusalemTurkey, the state of Kosovo, called not to open an embassy for their country in Jerusalem. This came, in a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, on..
WorldNews
Covid recovered patients volunteer in Israeli hospitalA hospital in Jerusalem is recruiting recovered Covid-19 patients to visit people who would otherwise be in isolation.
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Biden's economic agendaPete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and currently a Biden campaign surrogate, joins "Squawk Box" to discuss the difference between Biden and..
WorldNews
As Trump bashes mail voting, GOP officials move ahead with plansGOP officials in several states are moving forward with preparations for increased mail-in voting.
CBS News
Trump ramps up attacks against mail-in votingThe president continues to criticize the vote-by-mail process.
CBS News
States weigh vote-by-mail options amid Trump and GOP oppositionIn a joint effort, the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign have vowed to pour $20 million into voting-related fights nationwide, opposing..
CBS News
Trump targets ballot drop boxes in effort to discredit vote-by-mailThe president's attempt to cast doubt on the security of ballot drop boxes comes as more states are embracing the devices.
CBS News
Israel Country in Western Asia
Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:57Published
Israel imposes second national lockdown
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:09Published
Israel to re-enter lockdown as new infections soar
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:29Published
Arabs Semitic people inhabiting the geographic and cultural region located primarily in Northern Africa and Western Asia
Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews
Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Drake Raps In Arabic In 'Only You Freestyle'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Gottlieb says health officials "failed" White House in early COVID responseGottlieb said the White House did not have the information they needed from federal health officials to make decisions.
CBS News
Painting the presidentsA long-held, bipartisan White House tradition is to artfully preserve the occupants of the Oval Office – a unique and historic collection of portraiture
CBS News
Hail to the chiefs’ portraitsThe White House hosts a unique and historic collection of artwork: Portraits of the men who have held the highest office in the land. Portraitist John Howard..
CBS News
At U.S.A.I.D., Juggling Political Priorities and Pandemic ResponseAggressive oversight of the aid agency by political appointees at the White House and the State Department has delayed humanitarian aid when the world needs it..
NYTimes.com
Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia
Ancient Mummified Human Remains Found In Egyptian well
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Ice-skating in Egypt's scorching heat, this hockey team eyes recognition
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:23Published
How is nuclear energy preserving Egypt’s past & enhancing medicine's future?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:27Published
How is nuclear energy preserving Egypt’s past & enhancing medicine's future?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:26Published
United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East
On UAE-funded estate, Gazans rage at Israel deal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Bahrain recognises Israel: move comes a month after UAE-Israel deal
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:19Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this