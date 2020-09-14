Global  
 

Michael Cohen’s daughter calls Ivanka Trump ‘phoney’ and ‘gross’ in scathing Vanity Fair interview

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Michael Cohen’s daughter calls Ivanka Trump ‘phoney’ and ‘gross’ in scathing Vanity Fair interviewMichael Cohen's daughter Samantha Cohen called Ivanka Trump's behaviour “phoney”, “gross” and “fake” in a new Vanity Fair interview. Cohen, who is now 24, became close to the Trump family when her father was President Donald Trump's legal counsel from...
