New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept. 21

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept. 21Shares New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicenter of a second wave of infections, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ardern said Auckland's restrictions...
