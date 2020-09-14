Global  
 

Bloomberg commits to spend $100 million to help Biden in Florida

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Bloomberg commits to spend $100 million to help Biden in FloridaWASHINGTON — Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is committing to spend $100 million in Florida to help Joe Biden win the state. Bloomberg's $100 million "will be used to turn out voters for Joe Biden in Florida" through a mix of television and digital ads, in both English and Spanish, a spokeswoman for the effort said Sunday, with a key focus on Hispanic voters. The money will be spent partly through Independence USA, Bloomberg's personal super PAC. Some of the funds will also be earmarked for other Democratic super PACs and Democratic election efforts in Florida...
