Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will be 'reinvented' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade



With the pandemic keeping so many relatives from seeing their grandparents, one local care home held a parade so that they could say hello. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:47 Published 21 hours ago

West Indian Day Parade Celebration A Hit Online



Revelers still had a lot of fun celebrating their heritage. They just had to do it a different way due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago