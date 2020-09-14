Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will be 'reinvented' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade
With the pandemic keeping so many relatives from seeing their grandparents, one local care home held a parade so that they could say hello.
West Indian Day Parade Celebration A Hit Online
Revelers still had a lot of fun celebrating their heritage. They just had to do it a different way due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports
Brooklyn Businesses Find Safe Ways To Celebrate West Indian American Day
The annual West Indian American Day Parade is a celebration of Caribbean pride, but because of the pandemic, this year's big event is canceled. Local businesses in Brooklyn, however, are finding..