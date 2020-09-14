Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will be 'reinvented' amid COVID-19 pandemic

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a staple of the holiday for over 90 years. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's going virtual.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Macy's Announces Thanksgiving Parade Will Be TV-Only

Macy's Announces Thanksgiving Parade Will Be TV-Only 00:32

 For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a television-only event.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, New York, USA


Related videos from verified sources

Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade [Video]

Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade

With the pandemic keeping so many relatives from seeing their grandparents, one local care home held a parade so that they could say hello.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:47Published
West Indian Day Parade Celebration A Hit Online [Video]

West Indian Day Parade Celebration A Hit Online

Revelers still had a lot of fun celebrating their heritage. They just had to do it a different way due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Brooklyn Businesses Find Safe Ways To Celebrate West Indian American Day [Video]

Brooklyn Businesses Find Safe Ways To Celebrate West Indian American Day

The annual West Indian American Day Parade is a celebration of Caribbean pride, but because of the pandemic, this year's big event is canceled. Local businesses in Brooklyn, however, are finding..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Go Virtual in 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

 It looks like the holidays in 2020 might look a little different from previous years. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual in 2020 amid...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comGothamistBusiness InsiderCBS 2

COVID-19 Concern Forces Virtual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

 Macy's said that it will 'reimagine' the nearly 100-year-old parade
Daily Caller Also reported by •GothamistCBS 2

Tweets about this