Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Foundation stone today for Vishnuvardhan memorial

Hindu Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The late actor’s memorial is coming up on a five-acre plot near Mysuru
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skoda LK Voiturette A 1905 Preview [Video]

Skoda LK Voiturette A 1905 Preview

A The foundation stone for ŠKODA AUTO’s success story was laid by the founding fathers Laurin and Klement in 1905 with the L&K Voiturette A. It was the company’s first automobile ten years after..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:37Published
Out and About Today: Harper Grae p1 [Video]

Out and About Today: Harper Grae p1

Harper Grae has become one of country music’s brightest new talents with acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, iHeartMedia and many more. Recently, she was named to CMT’s 5 LGBTQ Artists You Need..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:49Published
Out and About Today: Harper Grae p2 [Video]

Out and About Today: Harper Grae p2

Harper Grae has become one of country music’s brightest new talents with acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, iHeartMedia and many more. Recently, she was named to CMT’s 5 LGBTQ Artists You Need..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 06:23Published

Related news from verified sources

After 10-year wait, Vishnuvardhan memorial to become a reality

 CM virtually lays foundation stone from Bengaluru for the project at Halalu village in Mysuru taluk
Hindu


Tweets about this