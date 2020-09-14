Global  
 

Life on Venus? Astronomers see hint of life in clouds of Venus

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Astronomers spotted in Venus' clouds the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
