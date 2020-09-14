|
South Dakota AG struck, killed a pedestrian with car; initially said he thought he hit a deer, officials say
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told authorities he thought he hit a deer on Saturday night when he struck and killed a pedestrian.
Jason Ravnsborg American attorney, veteran, and politician
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer but actually killed a man"I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night," Jason Ravnsborg said.
CBS News
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota's Attorney General, Investigated in Fatal CrashGov. Kristi Noem said that the attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, was in a car crash on Saturday night that left one person dead. Mr. Ravnsborg said he was..
NYTimes.com
Attorney General of South Dakota attorney general for the U.S. state of South Dakota
South Dakota State in the United States
Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Coronavirus updates: Dakotas take hit after Sturgis rally; schools back off classroom learning; Europe sees increase in casesDakotas cases rise after Sturgis rally; schools back off in-class learning: Europe struggles with bump in cases: COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
