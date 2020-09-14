Global
Climate Change, Wildfires, Life on Venus: Your Monday Evening Briefing
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Climate Change, Wildfires, Life on Venus: Your Monday Evening Briefing
Monday, 14 September 2020 (
12 minutes ago
)
Here’s what you need to know at the end of the day.
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Published
47 minutes ago
California gov. confronts Trump on climate change
01:43
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.
