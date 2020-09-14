Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Climate Change, Wildfires, Life on Venus: Your Monday Evening Briefing

NYTimes.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Here’s what you need to know at the end of the day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: California gov. confronts Trump on climate change

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change 01:43

 California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.

You Might Like


Tweets about this