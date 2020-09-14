Global  
 

Liverpool set for last-minute Thiago move - Tuesday's gossip

BBC News Monday, 14 September 2020
Liverpool to make late move for Thiago, Manchester United want Bale, Messi asked to take a pay cut, five clubs want Liverpool striker Origi, Suarez in limbo, plus more.
Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with wins

 LONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a..
Salah scores hat-trick as Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller

 Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick with a late penalty as Premier League champions Liverpool just about saw off Leeds on their long-awaited return.
Mohamed Salah's hat-trick sees Liverpool past Leeds in Premier League classic

 Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick with a late penalty as Premier League champions Liverpool just about saw off Leeds on their long-awaited return.
‘Signings could open up title race’ - Shearer previews new Premier League season

 Alan Shearer thinks Manchester City will win the Premier League title back off Liverpool but says predictions are difficult until the transfer window closes on 5..
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Man Utd want three more signings to add to Sancho - Tuesday's gossip column

 Man Utd eye three more summer signings, Aston Villa want Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Barcelona are interested in Thiago Alcantara, plus more.
Monday's gossip: Tottenham interested in Southampton's Ings

 Spurs interested in Ings, Man Utd could get bale for £18.5m, Eriksen could leave Inter, plus more.
Inhaling nitrous oxide was poor judgement - Greenwood

 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood says it was "poor judgement" to inhale nitrous oxide, after "historical pictures" of him doing so were published by the Sun.
Salah is Barca's top target - Sunday's gossip column

 Koeman makes Salah top Barca target, Man Utd could move for Bale, Conte wants Alonso at Inter, plus more.
Lionel Messi top of Forbes money list in 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo second

 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi tops the Forbes rich list for highest-earning footballers in 2020, with Cristiano Ronaldo second.
Lionel Messi to remain Barcelona captain despite turbulent summer

 Lionel Messi will remain as Barcelona captain despite his turbulent pre-season. The club confirmed on Saturday that Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and..
Messi makes first Barcelona appearance since failed attempt to leave

 Lionel Messi makes his first appearance for Barcelona since failing to leave the club in a pre-season friendly.
Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona [Video]

Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season.

Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip.

Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona [Video]

Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona

Lionel Messi huddles at home with his friend and current team mate Luis Suarez as the future of both players at Barcelona continues to look uncertain.

