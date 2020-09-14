|
Jason Derulo: There's no line between personal and private
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
TikToker Jason Derulo believes there's no longer a divide between what's personal and what's private. The “Take You Dancing” singer - who is dating model Jena Frumes - has developed an obsession with TikTok over the last few months and has amassed millions of followers, and he believes the popularity of...
