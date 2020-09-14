Global  
 

Jason Derulo: There's no line between personal and private

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Jason Derulo: There's no line between personal and privateTikToker Jason Derulo believes there's no longer a divide between what's personal and what's private. The “Take You Dancing” singer - who is dating model Jena Frumes - has developed an obsession with TikTok over the last few months and has amassed millions of followers, and he believes the popularity of...
Jason Derulo has loved lockdown life [Video]

Jason Derulo has loved lockdown life

Derulo has admitted that although the lockdown has been "a hard time for a lot of people".

Jason Derulo says he's 'gained weight like crazy' amid lockdown [Video]

Jason Derulo says he's 'gained weight like crazy' amid lockdown

Derulo gained a significant amount of weight because he hasn't been able to do much cardio exercise during the pandemic.

TikTok and WeChat both managed to avoid their Sunday bans

On Friday, it looked like the US was ready to ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat, two popular China-based..
Judge blocks US ban on WeChat that was set to go into effect today

A judge in California has blocked the Commerce Department’s ban on new downloads of China-based messaging..
TikTok avoids shutdown [Video]

TikTok avoids shutdown

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order for China's ByteDance to divest the video app. Emer McCarthy reports.

