'Welcome, welcome, welcome': Iconic host Alex Trebek brings 'Jeopardy!' back in a COVID-19 world

What is 'long Covid'?



'Long Covid' sufferer Jade Townsend says her life has changed aged just 22.Leading scientist Dr Rachel Evans explains what thousands of people areexperiencing, and Matt Hancock makes a statement about the novel condition inthe Commons. Up to 60,000 people in the UK are suffering with debilitatinglong-term side effects months after contracting the virus, according to theCovid Symptom Study app. Co-leading scientist for the post-hospitalisationCovid-19 study, Dr Evans, says people suffering from long Covid areexperiencing breathlessness, fatigue, and neurological problems months aftertheir initial infection. Miss Townsend says she has been unable to work as anursery practitioner since falling ill with the virus in mid-March due todebilitating fatigue which has persisted since, along with other symptoms. TheHealth Secretary says the effects of long Covid do not have 'strongcorrelations' with the severity of the initial infection.

