Meet Captain Amol Yadav, a pilot from Mumbai who has build a six-seater aircraft. The aircraft has completed its first phase of test flight. "We exhibited this aircraft in 2016 under 'Make In India'.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22 Published on August 15, 2020

