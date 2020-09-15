Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attackA US media report, quoting unnamed officials, said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa was planned before the presidential election in November. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kumeyaay Native Americans Refuse to Fight Back as Woman Attacks Them

 A group of Southern California Native Americans opted not to strike back as they were being pummeled by a woman who didn't like their protest against Trump's..
TMZ.com
Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat [Video]

Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court. CNN reports that Trump told that GOP must will fill the seat "without delay." Democrats argue the Senate should refrain from confirming a replacement until after the next president is sworn in. CNN previously reported that the President had been "salivating" to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg even before her death on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Trump: We have obligation to nominate Supreme Court justice "without delay"

 President Trump and his fellow republican leaders are moving forward with plans to nominate a Supreme Court justice to fill the seat left vacant after the death..
CBS News

The Republican race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - States of America

 The GOP held up hearings for President Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016. But it's a different story for President Trump's nominee in 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump: GOP has "obligation" to fill SCOTUS seat "without delay"

 The president tweeted the call to GOP members less than 24 hours after Ginsburg died.
CBS News

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

Miss Universe on protests: "You don't get to sit down and not do anything right now"

 Zozibini Tunzi spoke with CBS News about the Black Lives Matter movement, youth activism and South Africa's Youth Day.
CBS News

Chef Justin Anthony brings a taste of South Africa to Atlanta

 Atlanta restauranteur Justin Anthony was not a trained chef, but always thought the food from his native South Africa might be a hit in the U.S. He was proven..
CBS News

Coronavirus in South Africa: Relief, pride and the 'new normal'

 As the "worst phase of the epidemic" is overcome, experts delve into the data to learn more about Covid-19.
BBC News
Foreigners 'live in constant fear' in South Africa, Human Rights Watch reports [Video]

Foreigners 'live in constant fear' in South Africa, Human Rights Watch reports

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:21Published

SA tourism minister seeks funding for industry revival

 JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign to help attract international..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

caedemmo

Eduardo Emanuele South Africa Tourism Minister Seeks Funding for Industry Revival https://t.co/BsfcO9WdVd 1 day ago

MerlotGirl

Lotsa Merlot Girl RT @busrep: South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign to help attr… 2 days ago

busrep

Business Report South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign… https://t.co/nYOS8udWPS 2 days ago

MduMapinda

uptown_pantsula RT @BBGAfrica: South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign to help a… 2 days ago

MiguelICarlos

✨Miguel Rafael Ileto Carlos✨米格尔·卡洛斯 ✨ RT @economics: South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign to help a… 2 days ago

economics

Bloomberg Economics South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign… https://t.co/CgVgU9AOrh 2 days ago

Fin24

Fin24 https://t.co/tgR9Z5oB3U | Tourism minister seeks funding for industry revival https://t.co/hTJYHogaCb 2 days ago

BBGAfrica

Bloomberg Africa South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign… https://t.co/pYhhL3vcdM 2 days ago