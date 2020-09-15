Hurricane Sally's movement, Woodward's new Book, an Apple event: 5 things to know Tuesday

Trump defies own Covid-19 guidelines with 'roundtable' event



US President Donald Trump has defied state emergency orders by flouting hisadministration's coronavirus guidelines by holding rallies in battlegroundstates. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president toreconsider the events, warning that he's putting lives at risk. But they havelargely not tried to stop the gatherings of several thousand people as MrTrump and his team push forward, likening them to "peaceful protests"protected by the First Amendment.

