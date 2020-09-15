|
Hurricane Sally's movement, Woodward's new Book, an Apple event: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally weakens slightly, will re-strengthen later Tuesday, Bob Woodward's new Trump book titled 'Rage,' is out and more news to know Tuesday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Book Medium for recording information in the form of writing or images
Bob Woodward American journalist
Trump Does Not Need the Economy or a Vaccine to Stay Afloat. He Needs Whiteness.This weekend was weird. The President of the United States of America held packed campaign rallies in the middle of a pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000..
WorldNews
Impact of Bob Woodward's recordings of President TrumpWe are hearing more from those nine hours of taped conversations between veteran reporter Bob Woodward and President Trump. CBSN political contributor and AP..
CBS News
Bob Woodward: Trump ‘could have saved lives’ by sharing the severity of the virus threat.
NYTimes.com
Mr. Woodward? The President, Spilling Across the Border, Joaquin PhoenixDonald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward; Then, a different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California; Joaquin..
CBS News
Apple Inc. American technology company
How to set Chrome or Edge as your default browser on the iOS 14 betaiOS 14 brings one of the most long-awaited features to Apple’s operating system in years: the ability to change the default browser from Apple’s Safari to a..
The Verge
Apple Designing Face Mask For Workers
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup won’t have high-refresh 120Hz displays, says analyst Ming-Chi KuoPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Ming-Chi Kuo has a new research note out, obtained by MacRumors, that says none of Apple’s upcoming..
The Verge
Apple expected to unveil updates to Watches, iPadsApple Inc will broadcast an event from its Cupertino, California campus on Tuesday where analysts expect it to show updated Apple Watches, iPads and other..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:07Published
Trump visits california as blazes ignite political row
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:47Published
Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
Trump defies own Covid-19 guidelines with 'roundtable' event
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this