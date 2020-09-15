Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! He turns 36 after a tumultuous year

Global  
 

As he turns 36, the same age Princess Diana when she died in 1997, Prince Harry can look back on a tumultuous year of change.
Prince Harry sends video message to wounded veterans taking on Omani trek [Video]

Prince Harry sends video message to wounded veterans taking on Omani trek

Prince Harry has sent a video message in support of The Walk of Oman whichwill involve six wounded veterans who will tackle an epic trek across thehostile conditions of the Omani desert over 21 days. The Walk of Oman issupported by The Duke of Sussex in his role as the Official Expedition Patron.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Cruise, LFF

 Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation; Tom Cruise spotted on location in Norway shooting "Mission: Impossible 7"; Steve McQueen's "Mangrove"..
USATODAY.com

Prince Harry repays UK taxpayers' money used for home renovation

 Royal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) was spent renovating the house in Windsor, including structural work, rewiring and new..
CBS News
Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal [Video]

Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal

The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new multi-millionpound Netflix deal, a source said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Diana, Princess of Wales Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales

Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’ [Video]

Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’

Emma Corrin has confessed she spent so long researching Princess Diana for her new role as the tragic royal in The Crown, that she feels as though she has become friends with the People's Princess.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death [Video]

Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death

The anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death follows a turbulent timefor her sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The princess waskilled in a car crash 23 years ago on August 31 1997 when William and Harrywere only 15 and 12.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday [Video]

Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday

A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to paytribute to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed on whatwould have been her 60th birthday. The statue was commissioned to mark the20th anniversary of Diana’s death and to recognise her positive impact in theUK and around the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39. She was born in Los Angeles, California. Prior to becoming a member of the British..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday: Meghan's year in review [Video]

Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday: Meghan's year in review

Ahead of the Duchess of Sussex 39th birthday, we take a look at her year inreview.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published

Prince Harry Was Emotional Over Losing His Honorary Military Ranks While Leaving the Royal Family

 Prince Harry had a lot of military honorary ranks when he was in the royal family. However, when he and wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left their senior...
Just Jared Also reported by •Bristol Post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark outrage for nixing fundraiser for wounded soldiers after signing Netflix deal, report

 Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markel faced criticism for canceling a scheduled fundraising event for injured veterans last week, shortly after signing a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Lainey GossipCBC.ca

