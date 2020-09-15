|
Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! He turns 36 after a tumultuous year
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
As he turns 36, the same age Princess Diana when she died in 1997, Prince Harry can look back on a tumultuous year of change.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry sends video message to wounded veterans taking on Omani trek
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Cruise, LFFPrince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation; Tom Cruise spotted on location in Norway shooting "Mission: Impossible 7"; Steve McQueen's "Mangrove"..
USATODAY.com
Prince Harry repays UK taxpayers' money used for home renovationRoyal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) was spent renovating the house in Windsor, including structural work, rewiring and new..
CBS News
Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales
Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this