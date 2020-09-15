Global  
 

UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of DemocracyThe United Nations marked the annual International Day of Democracy, on Tuesday, calling on world leaders to build a more equal, inclusive and sustainable world, with full respect for human rights. Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined the importance of democracy for ensuring free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to COVID-19 ...Click for original article Home page...
