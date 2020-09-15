|
UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The United Nations marked the annual International Day of Democracy, on Tuesday, calling on world leaders to build a more equal, inclusive and sustainable world, with full respect for human rights. Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined the importance of democracy for ensuring free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to COVID-19 ...Click for original article Home page...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
An asylum seeker 'weeks from death' remains in Australian detention, despite UN letterA letter from the UN urges the Australian government to provide a man in Villawood Immigration Detention Centre with immediate lifesaving healthcare.
SBS
India beats China, becomes member of UN's ECOSOC bodyWASHINGTON: India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council ( ), said TS..
WorldNews
International Day of Democracy United Nations world day
António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations
UN's Guterres calls for $35 bln more to fight virus
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01Published
2020 is set to mark the end of the hottest 5-year period on recordUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers remarks on climate change and ecology during the official opening ceremony of Lisbon European Green..
The Verge
Cooperate on climate or 'we will be doomed': UN chiefLONDON: World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity is "doomed", UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned, telling AFP..
WorldNews
UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:20Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this