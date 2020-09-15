UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The United Nations marked the annual International Day of Democracy, on Tuesday, calling on world leaders to build a more equal, inclusive and sustainable world, with full respect for human rights . Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined the importance of democracy for ensuring free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to COVID-19


