Canada’s Trudeau worried about uptick in virus cases

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Canada’s Trudeau worried about uptick in virus casesPrime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Monday that Canada was “not out of the woods” with the coronavirus, urging citizens to be vigilant amid an uptick in virus cases nationwide. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence...
