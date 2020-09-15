Canada’s Trudeau worried about uptick in virus cases Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Prime Minister Justin Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Monday that Canada was “not out of the woods” with the coronavirus , urging citizens to be vigilant amid an uptick in virus cases nationwide. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence... 👓 View full article

