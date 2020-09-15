Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB, players union reach a postseason agreement that features neutral-site bubbles

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
MLB and players union have reached an deal to play all but first round of postseason at neutral-site bubbles, with World Series in Arlington, Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Billionaire Steve Cohen clinches deal to buy New York Mets

 Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez also tried to buy MLB team, but dropped out of bidding last month.
CBS News

United Airlines accused of favoring young, white, blond attendants for NFL, MLB flights

 United Airlines is accused in a lawsuit of staffing NFL flights with attendants who are "young, white, female and predominately blond/blue-eyed."
USATODAY.com

Jackson Mahomes Says TikTok Helped Him Blaze Path Out Of Patrick's Shadow

 His brother is Patrick Mahomes. His father is a former MLB pitcher. Even his godfather, LaTroy Hawkins, threw in the big leagues as well. Jackson Mahomes --..
TMZ.com

MLB postseason bubble: Globe Life Field to be home of the NLCS, World Series; Petco Park to host ALCS

 MLB and the players union are moving towards an agreement for the postseason, with the World Series to be played at a neutral site.
USATODAY.com

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Lou Brock, Hall of Fame outfielder, has died at 81

 Brock helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s.
CBS News
Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75 [Video]

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies [Video]

Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Arlington, Texas Arlington, Texas City in Texas, United States


Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Officer in Texas Is Indicted in 2019 Fatal Shooting of Pamela Turner

 Officer Juan Delacruz has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the deadly encounter.
NYTimes.com

Local Matters: Polls show tight race in Texas, Florida and North Carolina

 New polling is painting a clearer picture of the states still up for grabs in the 2020 race. WFOR investigative reporter Jim Defede, Politico Texas correspondent..
CBS News

Texas officer charged with assault in 2019 fatal shooting

 Officer Juan Delacruz, an 11-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department, could face five years to life in prison for Pamela Turner's death.
CBS News

Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of the Government

 Delays, discrepancies and abrupt leaps in coronavirus case and death counts in Texas have baffled residents and frustrated local officials. Here is what has gone..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Texas lawmaker implores state AG to launch child endangerment probe into Netflix over “Cuties” film sexualizing young girls

 (Natural News) A Texas lawmaker has asked state Attorney General Ken Paxton to launch an investigation into top streaming service Netflix after it released a...
NaturalNews.com

Coach Mike Leach prepared to fight Texas Tech 'until he dies'

 Mike Leach, now the football coach at Mississippi State, is still fighting Texas Tech nearly 11 years after his controversial firing.
USATODAY.com

United States: EPA Grants The First-ever COVID-19-related Section 18 Emergency Exemption Under FIFRA - Reed Smith

 On August 24, 2020, EPA announced an emergency exemption in the state of Texas that permits American Airlines and Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine
Mondaq


Tweets about this

TCRPartyBot

TCRParty RT @pbrody: #WorthReading Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of the Government https://t.co/i347KieNB6 5 hours ago

pbrody

Paul Brody #WorthReading Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of the Government https://t.co/i347KieNB6 5 hours ago

amitaadhar

Amit Gupta Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of the Government - The New York Times https://t.co/P7etfKjN1q 6 hours ago

PubliusTX

Kevin Whited READING: Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of Government - NYT https://t.co/vbLRriJcyz 12 hours ago

Karen49434003

NanNan https://t.co/2eBRWo2p6Y Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of the Government #COVID19 #texas 15 hours ago

Matt_Stepp817

Matt Stepp Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of the Government https://t.co/Do4qvt5xUI 15 hours ago

billycreek214

Steve Young Conflicting Virus Data in Texas Raises Distrust of the Government https://t.co/EQJnr1XrgV 16 hours ago