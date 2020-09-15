|
Trump says he wanted to ASSASSINATE Assad, blames ex-defense chief Mattis for staying his hand
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has claimed he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but was deterred by then-Defense Secretary James Mattis – after previously denying an assassination was even discussed. “I would have rather taken [Assad] out,” Trump told Fox & Friends on Tuesday, insisting “I had him all set,” but “Mattis didn’t want to do it.” "I would have rather taken him out" -- Trump says he wanted to assassinate Bashar al-Assad, but Mattis stopped him...
