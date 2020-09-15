Global  
 

Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reforms

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reformsLOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, the Associated Press has learned. The settlement would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case, according to a person who has seen the settlement. The person asked to not be identified because the settlement has not been announced publicly. Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is...
