|
Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reforms
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, the Associated Press has learned. The settlement would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case, according to a person who has seen the settlement. The person asked to not be identified because the settlement has not been announced publicly. Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville reaches major settlement with Breonna Taylor's familyThe city will reportedly pay several million dollars to the family and install police reforms as a part of the settlement.
CBS News
Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled with City of LouisvilleThe City of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor's family in its wrongful death suit, and is expected to announce the "substantial" financial..
TMZ.com
City of Louisville agrees to 'substantial' settlement in Breonna Taylor shootingLouisville's metro government is expected to announce a "substantial" financial settlement Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Daniel Cameron (Kentucky politician) American lawyer and politician
Louisville anxiously awaits Breonna Taylor decision — and whether justice or chaos reignsThe mother of Breonna Taylor called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, telling him to "have the power and courage to call my child yours."
USATODAY.com
Local Matters: Frustration grows over handling of Breonna Taylor caseKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not yet confirmed if he will be sharing the result of his investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor with a..
CBS News
Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this