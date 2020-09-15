Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reforms Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor's family, the Associated Press has learned. The settlement would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case, according to a person who has seen the settlement. The person asked to not be identified because the settlement has not been announced publicly. Taylor's shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state's attorney general , Daniel Cameron, is...


