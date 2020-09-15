Global  
 

World’s Largest Vaccine Maker Says It Could Take 5 Years for Universal COVID-19 Vaccination

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
World’s Largest Vaccine Maker Says It Could Take 5 Years for Universal COVID-19 VaccinationThe total number of global COVID-19 infections has topped 29 million with nearly 930,000 dead. The CEO of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer — Serum Institute of...
News video: Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning 02:18

 From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the months of October and November 2020 could be 'tougher' - here are the top news updates on the...

COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Hypothetical vaccine against COVID-19

Officials Concerned With Russia’s COVID Vaccine [Video]

Officials Concerned With Russia’s COVID Vaccine

Officials Concerned With Russia’s COVID Vaccine

China approves trials for first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine | Oneindia News [Video]

China approves trials for first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine | Oneindia News

As the race for the Coronavirus vaccines rages on across the world, China has approved for trials its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that has infected over 2.8 crore people..

Sputnik V explainer: How Russia's coronavirus vaccine works [Video]

Sputnik V explainer: How Russia's coronavirus vaccine works

MOSCOW — Russia on August 11 became the first country in the world to approve a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Now the first batch of the vaccine is ready for..

South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world' [Video]

South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world'

Khensani Nkuna is a volunteer in AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine trial in South Africa and she hopes to "save the world". Colette Luke has the latest.

Vaccine Maker: Vaccinating Entire World for COVID-19 May Take 5 Years

 It could be another five years before the entire world is vaccinated for COVID-19, the CEO of the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world said. Adar...
