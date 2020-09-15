COVID-19: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's condition stable

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others



The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:06 Published 1 day ago Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna



The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published 2 days ago 'Traitors', 'Rs 8,000 crore debt': Scindia attacks ex-Congress colleagues



Member of Parliament and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, trained his guns at senior leaders of the Indian National Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who was a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour after offering tributes to Pranab Mukherjee, others Lok Sabha MPs paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi,...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this