Israel signs deal to normalise relations with UAE and Bahrain

FT.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Ahead of White House ceremony Donald Trump makes claims of more countries following suit
News video: Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump

Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump 01:41

 The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

