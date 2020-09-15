Global  
 

Chicago radio host fired for tweet about ESPN reporter Maria Taylor's attire

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Dan McNeil out at Chicago's 670 The Score for "degrading and humiliating" tweet about ESPN's Maria Taylor on Monday Night Football.
