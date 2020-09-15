|
Chicago radio host fired for tweet about ESPN reporter Maria Taylor's attire
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Dan McNeil out at Chicago's 670 The Score for "degrading and humiliating" tweet about ESPN's Maria Taylor on Monday Night Football.
|
|
