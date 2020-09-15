Global  
 

UAE and Bahrain sign normalization deal with Israel at White House

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump presided over the signing of normalization diplomatic ties between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain, hoping to boost his re-election chances.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel 19:53

 President Donald Trump has hosted a White House ceremony with leaders of the UAE and Bahrain but without the Palestinians.

