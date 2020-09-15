Global  
 

Apple One subscription brings all of Apple’s services together for one price

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Apple One subscription brings all of Apple’s services together for one priceThe Apple One Service bundles Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, more iCloud storage, and more services starting at $15 per month. ......
Video Credit: THR News
News video: Apple's New Subscription Service Bundle, CBS All Access' Rebrand to Paramount+ & More News | THR News

Apple's New Subscription Service Bundle, CBS All Access' Rebrand to Paramount+ & More News | THR News 01:48

 Apple is bundling together some of its subscription services together for a discount, a 'Godfather' series is headed to CBS All Access, which will be rebranded as Paramount+ and the first look at season two of 'The Mandalorian' is here.

Apple’s new Watch strap comes in 12 sizes, and you’ll need to measure your wrist to pick the right one

Apple launched new Apple Watch bands today that have no buckles or clasps, called the Solo Loop and the..
Apple is still bundling a power adapter with new Apple Watch Edition and Hermès

During today’s “Time Flies” event, Apple explained why it has decided to stop including a power adapter in the box with the latest..
Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch [Video]

Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch

Apple rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy and that cater to customers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the details

The 6 Most Interesting Things Apple Just Announced

 Apple on Tuesday unveiled two new Apple Watches, a fitness subscription service, updates to its iPad lineup and more. It was the second pandemic-era virtual..
Apple confirms Apple One subscription bundle, bringing together Music, TV Plus, Arcade, and more

 The long-rumored bundle bringing together Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and iCloud storage is here. Apple will give customers..
Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33
Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 00:51
Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:17

Apple One bundle offers Arcade, Music, TV+ and iCloud for $15 a month

 The rumors were true. At its September event today, Apple officially announced its “Apple One” subscription bundle: a combination of Apple Arcade, Apple...
Apple One Subscription Bundle Launched For Music, TV+, And More

 Apple has launched the Apple One service bundles as confirmed in early rumors. The subscription comes in three bundles: Individual, Family, and Premier. As the...
