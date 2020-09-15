Apple One subscription brings all of Apple’s services together for one price

Video Credit: THR News - Published 2 hours ago Apple's New Subscription Service Bundle, CBS All Access' Rebrand to Paramount+ & More News | THR News 01:48 Apple is bundling together some of its subscription services together for a discount, a 'Godfather' series is headed to CBS All Access, which will be rebranded as Paramount+ and the first look at season two of 'The Mandalorian' is here.