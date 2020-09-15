UAE, Bahrain and Israel sign historic 'peace deal’

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate



Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate. Until now. The publication's editors announced Tuesday that the magazine was endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden for US president. However, it's not because they think the former vice president is exceptional. Rather, it's because they intensely dislike President Donald J. Trump.

