UAE, Bahrain and Israel sign historic 'peace deal’
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have signed a historic deal with Israel, becoming the first Gulf states to formally normalise relations, in a move which dramatically re-shapes political dynamics in the region. US President Donald Trump hosted the ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, capping several fraught few weeks since UAE and the...
