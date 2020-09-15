Global  
 

UAE, Bahrain and Israel sign historic 'peace deal’

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
UAE, Bahrain and Israel sign historic 'peace deal'The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have signed a historic deal with Israel, becoming the first Gulf states to formally normalise relations, in a move which dramatically re-shapes political dynamics in the region. US President Donald Trump hosted the ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, capping several fraught few weeks since UAE and the...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump

Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump 01:41

 The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

Israel signs diplomatic accord with Arab nations at White House

 President Trump called Israel's normalization of ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates the beginning of a new era in the region.
UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel

President Donald Trump has hosted a White House ceremony with leaders of the UAE and Bahrain but without the Palestinians.

Trump oversees Israel, 2 Arab states sign pacts

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pacts between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that he hopes will lead to a..
Israel, UAE and Bahrain set to sign historic deal

 President Donald Trump welcomes Israel's Prime Minister and the foreign ministers of two Gulf Arab nations - the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - to the White..
Watch live: Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE for deal signings

 Mr. Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to the White House.
