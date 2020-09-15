Global  
 

Hurricane Sally Buffets Florida and Alabama Coast as It Threatens Historic Floods

TIME Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast

Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast 01:21

 [NFA] The slow-moving storm threatened low-laying areas with up to two feet of rain and nine-foot storm surges. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore [Video]

Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore

Hurricane Sally is expected to bring historic flooding to Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as the slow-moving storm is set to make landfall. Chris James reports. (9/15/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published
Gulf Coast Residents Need To Brace For Historic Rainfall From Hurricane Sally [Video]

Gulf Coast Residents Need To Brace For Historic Rainfall From Hurricane Sally

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Biloxi, Mississippi.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published
Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally is moving slowly near the northern Gulf Coast, where it will bring an extremely dangerous storm surge, potentially historic flooding rainfall and damaging winds through midweek.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:39Published

Hurricane Sally lumbers toward US Gulf Coast, threatens 'catastrophic flooding'

 Hurricane Sally made a slow-motion crawl towards the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods and prolonged rainfall as storm-force winds started...
Zee News

Hurricane Sally Threatens Historic Floods Along US Gulf Coast

 The National Hurricane Center expected Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour at landfall late Tuesday or...
VOA News

'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens with historic floods in US

'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens with historic floods in US Heavy rain and pounding surf driven by Hurricane Sally hit the Florida and Alabama coasts on Tuesday as forecasters expected the slow-moving storm to dump...
New Zealand Herald


