Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore
Hurricane Sally is expected to bring historic flooding to Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as the slow-moving storm is set to make landfall. Chris James reports. (9/15/20)
Gulf Coast Residents Need To Brace For Historic Rainfall From Hurricane Sally
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Biloxi, Mississippi.
Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally is moving slowly near the northern Gulf Coast, where it will bring an extremely dangerous storm surge, potentially historic flooding rainfall and damaging winds through midweek.
#TuckFrump Hurricane Sally Buffets Florida and Alabama Coast as It Threatens Historic Floods https://t.co/RDkf859dbK 51 seconds ago