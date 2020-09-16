US: Hurricane Sally rushes toward Gulf Coast; threatens historic floods

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Hurricane Sally moved slowly closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods as rain and storm-force winds started lashing the shore, and governors of four states urged people to flee the coastline.
Florida is seeing storm surges as Hurricane Sally barrels across the Gulf Coast on Monday, September 14.
Expected to become a category 1 hurricane today and landfall by early Tuesday, Sally is threatening the Florida Panhandle and states along the Gulf Coast; namely, Louisiana and Mississippi.