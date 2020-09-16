Global  
 

US: Hurricane Sally rushes toward Gulf Coast; threatens historic floods

DNA Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally moved slowly closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods as rain and storm-force winds started lashing the shore, and governors of four states urged people to flee the coastline.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hurricane Sally rocks Florida with huge waves and heavy rain

Hurricane Sally rocks Florida with huge waves and heavy rain 01:30

 Florida is seeing storm surges as Hurricane Sally barrels across the Gulf Coast on Monday, September 14. Expected to become a category 1 hurricane today and landfall by early Tuesday, Sally is threatening the Florida Panhandle and states along the Gulf Coast; namely, Louisiana and Mississippi.

