Spain Reopens Schools Despite Highest Coronavirus Infections in Western Europe
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () With nearly 600,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Spain again leads western Europe in the number of infections. Yet the country reopened schools last week with strict protocols in place - measures that officials hope will minimize the coronavirus spread, but parents fear will inevitably happen. Alfonso Beato has details from Barcelona in this report narrated by VOA’s Jonathan Spier. Camera: Alfonso Beato Produced by: Marcus Harton
