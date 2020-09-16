Global  
 

Spain Reopens Schools Despite Highest Coronavirus Infections in Western Europe

VOA News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
With nearly 600,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Spain again leads western Europe in the number of infections.  Yet the country reopened schools last week with strict protocols in place - measures that officials hope will minimize the coronavirus spread, but parents fear will inevitably happen.  Alfonso Beato has details from Barcelona in this report narrated by VOA’s Jonathan Spier. Camera: Alfonso Beato   Produced by:   Marcus Harton
