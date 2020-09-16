Global  
 

Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtime

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers win

 The Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News

Miami Heat take down top seed Milwaukee Bucks to advance to NBA Eastern Conference final

 The Miami Heat eliminated the Bucks with a 103-94 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday, as Milwaukee played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
USATODAY.com

NBA round-up: Giannis goes down but Bucks rally to beat Miami Heat

 The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their greatest weapon but they have kept their season alive with a 118-115 overtime victory against the Miami Heat. Reigning..
WorldNews

Celtics edge Raptors to reach Eastern Conference finals

 The Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals after a 92-87 win against defending champions the Toronto Raptors in the series decider.
BBC News

Celtics hold off Raptors in fitting Game 7 finish to reach Eastern Conference finals

 A gritty, intense series got the gritty, intense finish it deserved as the Celtics fought off the defending champion Raptors 92-87.
USATODAY.com

Raptors force series-decider after thrilling double-overtime win over Celtics

 The Toronto Raptors force a series-deciding game seven against the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs, after a thrilling 125-122 double-overtime victory in..
BBC News

Raptors fend off Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7

 A series many expected to come down to a Game 7 will get it after the Raptors held off the Celtics for a wild 125-122 win in double overtime.
USATODAY.com

Lightning bounce back in win over Islanders, now lead series 3-1 [Video]

Lightning bounce back in win over Islanders, now lead series 3-1

The Lightning now leads the series 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Final.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:25Published

