Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtime
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers winThe Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News
Miami Heat take down top seed Milwaukee Bucks to advance to NBA Eastern Conference finalThe Miami Heat eliminated the Bucks with a 103-94 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday, as Milwaukee played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
USATODAY.com
NBA round-up: Giannis goes down but Bucks rally to beat Miami HeatThe Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their greatest weapon but they have kept their season alive with a 118-115 overtime victory against the Miami Heat. Reigning..
WorldNews
Celtics edge Raptors to reach Eastern Conference finalsThe Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals after a 92-87 win against defending champions the Toronto Raptors in the series decider.
BBC News
Celtics hold off Raptors in fitting Game 7 finish to reach Eastern Conference finalsA gritty, intense series got the gritty, intense finish it deserved as the Celtics fought off the defending champion Raptors 92-87.
USATODAY.com
Raptors force series-decider after thrilling double-overtime win over CelticsThe Toronto Raptors force a series-deciding game seven against the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs, after a thrilling 125-122 double-overtime victory in..
BBC News
Raptors fend off Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7A series many expected to come down to a Game 7 will get it after the Raptors held off the Celtics for a wild 125-122 win in double overtime.
USATODAY.com
