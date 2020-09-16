Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtime

The Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat eliminated the Bucks with a 103-94 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday, as Milwaukee played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their greatest weapon but they have kept their season alive with a 118-115 overtime victory against the Miami Heat. Reigning..

The Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals after a 92-87 win against defending champions the Toronto Raptors in the series decider.

A gritty, intense series got the gritty, intense finish it deserved as the Celtics fought off the defending champion Raptors 92-87.

The Toronto Raptors force a series-deciding game seven against the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs, after a thrilling 125-122 double-overtime victory in..

A series many expected to come down to a Game 7 will get it after the Raptors held off the Celtics for a wild 125-122 win in double overtime.

