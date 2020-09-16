Shiv Sena supports Jaya Bachchan in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Shiv Sena, in its party mouthpiece 'Saamana', has now supported actor-turned-Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's statements on the Bollywood film industry and the alleged drug nexus and praises her speaking out freely on the issue. The Saamana editorial also goes on to proclaim that the entire film industry is not "tarnished" as...
Amid the raging controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent blame game that has been going on for the past three months, Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raised the issue of continuous effort to defame the film industry in the Rajya Sabha.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor..