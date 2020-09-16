Apple unveils iPad Air, Watch Series 6, Watch SE at Time Flies event: Features, price in India, launch date
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced new Watch Series 6 with a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor in the Covid-19 times, a cheaper Watch SE for its aspirational fans and an iPad Air with an industry-first A14 bionic chip. Check out the price in India, features, and launch date.
During its September hardware event, Apple announced the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air. In addition to the features in both devices, the company also announced a new subscription service, called Fitness+, as well as a trio of Apple One bundles to help keep things simple — and keep you subscribing....