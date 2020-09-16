Global  
 

Apple unveils iPad Air, Watch Series 6, Watch SE at Time Flies event: Features, price in India, launch date

DNA Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced new Watch Series 6 with a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor in the Covid-19 times, a cheaper Watch SE for its aspirational fans and an iPad Air with an industry-first A14 bionic chip. Check out the price in India, features, and launch date.
Video Credit: TechCrunch TV News
News video: Apple announces new hardware

Apple announces new hardware 02:16

 During its September hardware event, Apple announced the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air. In addition to the features in both devices, the company also announced a new subscription service, called Fitness+, as well as a trio of Apple One bundles to help keep things simple — and keep you subscribing....

Apple rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy..

Apple has announced two new versions of its Apple Watch and a fitness classsubscription service linked to the wearable to rival the likes of Peloton. TheApple Watch Series 6 contains a new health..

 Leaker Evan Blass predicts that Apple will release both an iPad Air and an 8th-generation iPad at its Sept. 15 event, alongside an "Apple Watch Series 6"
 Tuesday's "Time Flies" event will feature the "Apple Watch Series 6" and a new "iPad Air," sources of Bloomberg claim, but Apple apparently won't be showing off the iPhone 12
 Investment bank Wedbush says Apple's "Time Flies" event, focused on a new "Apple Watch Series 6" and "iPad Air 4," will help build anticipation for the "iPhone 12"
