A 'new' Middle East? Israel signs pacts with Arab states Bahrain and UAE
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (
8 minutes ago) US President Donald Trump hailed the 'dawn of a new Middle East' as the historic diplomatic pacts were signed a White House ceremony.
The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the Abraham Accord. "Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish...
