Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A 'new' Middle East? Israel signs pacts with Arab states Bahrain and UAE

euronews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump hailed the 'dawn of a new Middle East' as the historic diplomatic pacts were signed a White House ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord

US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord 02:00

 The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the Abraham Accord. "Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House [Video]

UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

[NFA] The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published
UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel [Video]

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel

President Donald Trump has hosted a White House ceremony with leaders of the UAE and Bahrain but without the Palestinians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 19:53Published
Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump [Video]

Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Israel signs pacts with UAE and Bahrain, Donald Trump declares it 'a new Middle East'

Israel signs pacts with UAE and Bahrain, Donald Trump declares it 'a new Middle East' Israel has signed historic diplomatic pacts with two Gulf Arab states at a White House ceremony that President Donald Trump declared will mark the "dawn of a new...
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump hails 'dawn of a new Middle East' as Israel signs landmark deals with UAE and Bahrain

 US President Donald Trump has hailed the "dawn of the new Middle East" at a ceremony for signing of agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.
SBS

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

 Declaring 'the dawn of a new Middle East,' U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pacts between Israel and two...
CTV News


Tweets about this