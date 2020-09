You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Boston Police Union President Pat Rose Faces New Sexual Assault Charges



Pat Rose is facing a dozen new charges after four additional accusers came forward. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:23 Published on August 25, 2020 President of police union speaks at pro-police rally in Bronx



A pro-police rally called The Big Unity & Peace March occurred in Bronx, New York on August 21. The event is to stop the violence, support the community, and law enforcement officials. and included.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:17 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this