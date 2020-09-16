William H Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, dies at 94
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (
16 minutes ago) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has lost his father William H. Gates II, a lawyer, and philanthropist. He was 94.
