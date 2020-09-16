|
Tour de France: Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws before stage 17
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal ends his Tour de France defence with a withdrawal before stage 17.
