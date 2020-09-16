Explainer | Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income'



As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published 6 hours ago Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills



Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05 Published 10 hours ago Alliance doesn't mean we'll agree with whatever BJP says: Akali Dal leader on farm bills



While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 17, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke on agriculture bills which the party is opposing. He said, "We will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this