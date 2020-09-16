Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Explainer | Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

Hindu Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Three Bills on agriculture reforms – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Pro
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: The agriculture bills will rapidly increase price of farmers' produce: BJP

The agriculture bills will rapidly increase price of farmers' produce: BJP 01:40

 BJP national president, JP Nadda on September 16 said the three agriculture bills, which the central government wants to pass in the Parliament, will rapidly increase the price of produce of the farmers and will also help increase investment in the agriculture sector. He said, "Three Bills before...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income' [Video]

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income'

As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills [Video]

Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
Alliance doesn't mean we'll agree with whatever BJP says: Akali Dal leader on farm bills [Video]

Alliance doesn't mean we'll agree with whatever BJP says: Akali Dal leader on farm bills

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 17, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke on agriculture bills which the party is opposing. He said, "We will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this