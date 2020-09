Sneha Sanjay Shinde RT @dna: Here's what Ajey Nagar aka #CarryMinati has to say on rumours of participating in '#BiggBoss14' @CarryMinati https://t.co/EvKOLVI… 4 seconds ago

DNA Here's what Ajey Nagar aka #CarryMinati has to say on rumours of participating in '#BiggBoss14' @CarryMinati https://t.co/EvKOLVI8qj 13 minutes ago

Bitni RT @PinkvillaTelly: #BiggBoss14: #CarryMinati BREAKS his silence on entering #SalmanKhan hosted show; Here's what he said - https://t.co/VR… 2 hours ago

Pinkvilla Telly #BiggBoss14: #CarryMinati BREAKS his silence on entering #SalmanKhan hosted show; Here's what he said -… https://t.co/0TApoXR7bh 3 hours ago

KAPIL DUBEY (official) RT @DMmovies: #BiggBoss14: YouTube sensation #Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar to be a part of the reality show? Here's what he has to say See:… 4 hours ago