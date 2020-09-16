|
'Get to work:' Douglas Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, vies to be the first Second Gentleman
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
"Doug, you're going to have to learn what it means to be a barrier-breaker yourself," Joe Biden told Emhoff after picking Harris as his running mate.
