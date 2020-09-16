Half of millennials, Gen Z can't name a single concentration camp as Holocaust knowledge wanes in younger Americans, survey finds

Since You're Probably Stuck Inside Anyway, Here's How To Self-Tan Your Face



By now, most Americans have gotten the memo that the sun can seriously damage skin, leading to wrinkles, dryness, and even skin cancer. But according to Allure, the alternative way of getting a sun-kissed glow by using self-tanner is a double-edged sword. The active ingredient in most self-tanners is dihydroxyacetone (DHA). When self-tanned skin is exposed to the sun's rays, the ingredient intensifies the damage. Still, if you're really committed to self-tanning your face, do what the pros do.

