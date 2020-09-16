Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Half of millennials, Gen Z can't name a single concentration camp as Holocaust knowledge wanes in younger Americans, survey finds

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
An alarming new survey on Holocaust knowledge also found that almost two-thirds of younger Americans don't know that six millions Jews were killed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Generation Z Generation Z Generation of people born between the mid 1990s and early 2010s

Taking A Page From The Racist Origins Of “Grandfathering,” Are Older Generations Looting From Younger Ones?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As millions of older Americans celebrate Labor Day, many workers belonging to Generations X and Y (Millennials)..
WorldNews

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Before COVID, the number of uninsured Americans grew by 2.3 million under Trump, analysis finds

 An analysis of Census data finds hundreds of thousands became uninsured in key battlegrounds including Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Ohio.
USATODAY.com

Dressing for success these days means "Athleisure"

 Sales of sweatpants and sports bras are up as Americans rediscover comfort while turning away from formal wear.
CBS News
Since You're Probably Stuck Inside Anyway, Here's How To Self-Tan Your Face [Video]

Since You're Probably Stuck Inside Anyway, Here's How To Self-Tan Your Face

By now, most Americans have gotten the memo that the sun can seriously damage skin, leading to wrinkles, dryness, and even skin cancer. But according to Allure, the alternative way of getting a sun-kissed glow by using self-tanner is a double-edged sword. The active ingredient in most self-tanners is dihydroxyacetone (DHA). When self-tanned skin is exposed to the sun's rays, the ingredient intensifies the damage. Still, if you're really committed to self-tanning your face, do what the pros do.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

The Holocaust The Holocaust Genocide of the European Jews by Nazi Germany and other groups

75 years after Dachau, Holocaust survivor Ernie Gross shares a message of hope and forgiveness

 Ernie Gross, 91, reflects on his life experiences as a Holocaust survivor. He lost five family members in the Nazi death camps.
USATODAY.com

Rethinking "Racial Sensitivity Training" And The Truth About Slavery And The Holocaust

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics claim that President Donald Trump’s order to terminate training on “critical race theory,” “white..
WorldNews

Jews Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant

Israel's borders explained in maps

 As Israel's acceptance by Arab states grows, here's how the shape of the Jewish state has changed.
BBC News
Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet [Video]

Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet

Home Secretary Priti Patel was speaking on a Zoom call with The Board ofDeputies of British Jews and discussed coronavirus, stating: "We are not outof they woods yet."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
William and Kate visit bagel bakery on tour of London’s East End [Video]

William and Kate visit bagel bakery on tour of London’s East End

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the traditions of London’s EastEnd when they made Jewish bagel snacks and met Muslim volunteers supportingthe community during the coronavirus outbreak. William and Kate spent theafternoon touring the area and visited the famous Beigel Bake eatery in theheart of Brick Lane.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This many Americans feel the speed limit is 'just a suggestion' [Video]

This many Americans feel the speed limit is 'just a suggestion'

If you're looking to impress a potential partner, you might want to reconsider your driving habits. While stereotypes imply that having a high-end vehicle makes you more impressive, another car-related..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Most monogamous Americans agree keeping the spark alive in lockdown is a challenge [Video]

Most monogamous Americans agree keeping the spark alive in lockdown is a challenge

Nearly half of Americans in a relationship said it's been difficult to keep the spark alive with their partner during the pandemic, according to new research.And though keeping the spark alive has been..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Americans appreciate the great outdoors like never before thanks to the pandemic [Video]

Americans appreciate the great outdoors like never before thanks to the pandemic

Nearly six in 10 Americans have a new appreciation of nature during quarantine, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about how they're keeping their moods up in light of social..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this