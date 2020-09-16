Global  
 

Seoul: N. Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile test

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Seoul: N. Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile testSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea may soon conduct its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in about a year, a South Korean military official said Wednesday, amid long-stalled nuclear talks between the North and the United States. In written remarks to lawmakers ahead of a confirmation hearing, Won In-choul, the nominee for chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said North Korea has been repairing recent typhoon damage at its northeastern Sinpo shipyard, a...
