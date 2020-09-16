Seoul: N. Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile test

Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village



Kim Jong-un has praised North Korea’s military for rebuilding a typhoon-hit village “as a socialist fairyland”. The Supreme Leader was visiting an area in the south of the country, which has recently been struck by three typhoons. After vanishing from public view and ongoing speculation about his health, Kim has made a series of appearances while leading the recovery efforts. The communist country mobilised 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to help the damaged regions. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

