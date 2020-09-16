Global  
 

International image of US plunges to new lows amid pandemic, according to poll

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
International image of US plunges to new lows amid pandemic, according to pollThe image of the US overseas has suffered since the beginning of the Trump administration, but it fell to a new low this year with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a poll shows. A 13-nation survey by Pew Research Centre shows the reputation of the US plummeting among key allies and partners. In several countries, the percentage of the...
