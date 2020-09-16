Global  
 

Donald Trump falsely claims he didn't downplay coronavirus pandemic

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump falsely claims he didn't downplay coronavirus pandemicDonald Trump falsely claimed he did not downplay the coronavirus pandemic at a town hall Tuesday night, saying, “Actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action.” His remarks came in response to an uncommitted voter at the ABC News event, who asked Trump why he would “downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities”. The president said he did not minimize the threat of the virus: “My action was very strong. I’m not looking to be dishonest. I don’t want people to panic.” Trump’s misleading response comes one week...
News video: Trump defies own Covid-19 guidelines with 'roundtable' event

 US President Donald Trump has defied state emergency orders by flouting hisadministration's coronavirus guidelines by holding rallies in battlegroundstates. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president toreconsider the events, warning that he's putting lives at risk. But they...

