Donald Trump falsely claims he didn't downplay coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

falsely claimed he did not downplay the Donald Trump falsely claimed he did not downplay the coronavirus pandemic at a town hall Tuesday night, saying, “Actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action.” His remarks came in response to an uncommitted voter at the ABC News event, who asked Trump why he would “downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities”. The president said he did not minimize the threat of the virus: “My action was very strong. I’m not looking to be dishonest. I don’t want people to panic.” Trump’s misleading response comes one week... 👓 View full article

